Maine Reports 153 New COVID-19 Cases From Last Few Days

The state has identified 153 new cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday morning, which includes a few days worth of data since the Maine CDC has stopped doing case investigations over the weekend.

But the weekly average of new daily cases stood at 39, after ticking upwards over the last week.

The Maine CDC has confirmed a total of 69,627 cases of the disease.

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported since Saturday.

Twenty-seven patients were seeking treatment at hospitals as of Monday. Thirteen were in critical care and four were on ventilators.

Close to 60% of Mainers have received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Maine CDC, although the vaccine rate hasn't changed much in recent weeks. That portion grows to almost 70% for Mainers eligible to get the shots.