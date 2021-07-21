47 More Coronavirus Cases, 5 Deaths Reported In Maine On Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting 47 more cases of COVID-19 today in Maine. And the state is attributing five more deaths to the disease, bringing Maine's pandemic toll to 887 people dead.

The number follows an increase in case counts over the weekend as the state's positivity rate creeps higher than in recent weeks.

The Maine Center for Disease Control has now recorded 69,674 cases of the disease.

Twenty-seven patients were in the hospital as of Tuesday morning. Fourteen were in critical care. Four were on ventilators.