172 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Over Last Few Days In Maine

The Maine CDC reported 172 new cases coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, which includes results from the last four days or so.

The weekly average of new daily cases continues to creep upwards, reaching a new high since early June of 64.

One more death has also been reported — bringing the state's total toll up to 898.

The reported numbers account for a two-day period over the weekend.

Maine's vaccination percentage has also crept past the 60% mark after hovering just below it for weeks.