© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

172 Additional Coronavirus Cases Reported Over Last Few Days In Maine

Maine Public | By Willis Ryder Arnold
Published July 27, 2021 at 8:56 AM EDT
Maine Daily Life
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A lobsterman tosses a buoy overboard while setting his traps in Portland harbor, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Portland, Maine. Lobster prices have been higher than average as the industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maine CDC reported 172 new cases coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning, which includes results from the last four days or so.

The weekly average of new daily cases continues to creep upwards, reaching a new high since early June of 64.

One more death has also been reported — bringing the state's total toll up to 898.

The reported numbers account for a two-day period over the weekend.

Maine's vaccination percentage has also crept past the 60% mark after hovering just below it for weeks.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Willis Ryder Arnold
See stories by Willis Ryder Arnold