Maine Reports 65 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death On Wednesday

The Maine CDC is reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

And the state's weekly average of new daily cases continues to tick upward, reaching 67 on Wednesday after hitting a recent low of 14 earlier in July.

The total number of cases identified in the state was up to Wednesday morning is 70,141, and 899 people with the disease have died.

Thirty-three people were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 18 in critical care and 9 on ventilators.

The new numbers continue an increase in cases identified as the Mills administration considers revisiting its mask mandate regulations. The U.S. CDC is now recommending that even some vaccinated adults wears masks in indoor settings due to the surge of cases related to the Delta variant of the virus.

Maine's vaccination rate continues to increase at a slow pace and remains around 60% for the entire population of the state.