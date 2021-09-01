© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Common Ground Fair Canceled For Second Straight Year Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 1, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT
9896944405_568ed9b5ab_o.jpg
Mark Vogelzang
/
Maine Public file
Clouds loom over the Common Ground Country Fair in Sept. 2013.

Organizers of Unity's Common Ground Country Fair have announced that the event will not take place for the second straight year.

In an online message, the Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association says that it's canceling event because of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The group says that while many people worked to put on a fair this year, it feels that a "large-scale community building event should not take place in the current COVID-19 situation."

The association says it's looking at potential alternatives to the fair, including hosting smaller events in Unity and creating educational videos online.

The Common Ground Fair had been scheduled to take place in late September. Several other agricultural fairs have taken place across Maine over the past few months.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
