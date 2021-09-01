Maine Common Ground Fair Canceled For Second Straight Year Due To Rising COVID-19 Cases

Organizers of Unity's Common Ground Country Fair have announced that the event will not take place for the second straight year.

In an online message, the Maine Organic Farmer and Gardeners Association says that it's canceling event because of the pandemic and rising COVID-19 cases across the state. The group says that while many people worked to put on a fair this year, it feels that a "large-scale community building event should not take place in the current COVID-19 situation."

The association says it's looking at potential alternatives to the fair, including hosting smaller events in Unity and creating educational videos online.

The Common Ground Fair had been scheduled to take place in late September. Several other agricultural fairs have taken place across Maine over the past few months.