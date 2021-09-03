© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Maine Colleges Report COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Approaching 100%

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 3, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT
University Enrollment
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
In this photo made Friday, Aug. 31, 2012, blue-shirted upperclassmen help move items belonging to incoming freshman at the University of Maine in Orono.

Ahead of moving day Saturday for the last batch of incoming students, Thomas College in Waterville says COVID-19 vaccination rates are above 95% among students, faculty and staff.

Other schools in Maine have rates approaching 100% for both staff and students, including the University of New England and Bates and Bowdoin colleges.

A spokesperson for the University of Maine system says 94% of residence hall students have shown proof of vaccination. The rate for full time employees is lower, at 81%.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
