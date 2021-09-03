Maine Colleges Report COVID-19 Vaccination Rates Approaching 100%

Ahead of moving day Saturday for the last batch of incoming students, Thomas College in Waterville says COVID-19 vaccination rates are above 95% among students, faculty and staff.

Other schools in Maine have rates approaching 100% for both staff and students, including the University of New England and Bates and Bowdoin colleges.

A spokesperson for the University of Maine system says 94% of residence hall students have shown proof of vaccination. The rate for full time employees is lower, at 81%.