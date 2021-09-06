© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Auburn Gets $3 Million From Feds For Lead Abatement

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 6, 2021 at 9:29 AM EDT
Newark Lead in Water
Seth Wenig
/
Pool via AP
Signs about lead poisoning are posted in a lab in the Newark Health Department in Newark, N.J., Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.

The city of Auburn has received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for lead abatement.

Auburn was identified in a 2019 state report as having the third highest number of children in Maine with blood levels at or above the regulatory definition of lead poisoning.

According to a press release from HUD, the funding will be used to address lead hazards in 110 low-income housing units. Another $400,000 will address other health hazards in an additional 100 housing units.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight