Auburn Gets $3 Million From Feds For Lead Abatement

The city of Auburn has received a $3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for lead abatement.

Auburn was identified in a 2019 state report as having the third highest number of children in Maine with blood levels at or above the regulatory definition of lead poisoning.

According to a press release from HUD, the funding will be used to address lead hazards in 110 low-income housing units. Another $400,000 will address other health hazards in an additional 100 housing units.