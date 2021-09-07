© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

2nd Lawsuit Filed Over Maine's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published September 7, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT
Virus Outbreak Boosters
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP file
A pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine.

A second lawsuit has been filed against the Mills administration over a mandate that requires health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Coalition for Healthcare Workers Against Medical Mandates, Maine Stands Up and Mainers for Health and Parental Rights are among the groups and individuals seeking a repeal of the state rule that requires health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

In August, a Florida-based Christian organization filed a lawsuit against Maine's vaccine mandate.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight