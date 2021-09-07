2nd Lawsuit Filed Over Maine's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Health Care Workers

A second lawsuit has been filed against the Mills administration over a mandate that requires health care workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Coalition for Healthcare Workers Against Medical Mandates, Maine Stands Up and Mainers for Health and Parental Rights are among the groups and individuals seeking a repeal of the state rule that requires health care workers to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

In August, a Florida-based Christian organization filed a lawsuit against Maine's vaccine mandate.