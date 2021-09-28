Portland's Expo Building And Merrill Auditorium Will Require Proof Of COVID Vaccination Or Negative Test Starting Oct. 4

The city of Portland has announced that anyone over age 12 attending events at the city's Expo Building and Merrill Auditorium must be vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.

The announcement from the city follows similar actions at several other major event venues, including the State Theatre, Thompson's Point and Portland Stage. The city says it's taking the steps due to the rise of the Delta variant, and masks will also be required for anyone over 2.

The new changes go into effect on October 4, and the city says it plans to review the requirements on an ongoing basis.