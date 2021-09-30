© 2021 Maine Public
Health
Making School Work

108 schools in Maine have been declared 'outbreak sites' over the past month

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT

108 schools in Maine have been identified as outbreak sites over the past month.

That's according to newly published date from the Maine Department of Education. The state is reporting more than 2,500 cases within Maine's schools over the past 30 days, with some of the highest case counts in Hermon, Brewer, and Paris. Several schools have been forced to move to remote learning temporarily because of the number of students forced to quarantine.

State agencies currently recommend universal mask-wearing within schools, and are offering a free "pooled testing" program that school officials say will allow more students to stay in school.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, DC, to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
