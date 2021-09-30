108 schools in Maine have been declared 'outbreak sites' over the past month

108 schools in Maine have been identified as outbreak sites over the past month.

That's according to newly published date from the Maine Department of Education. The state is reporting more than 2,500 cases within Maine's schools over the past 30 days, with some of the highest case counts in Hermon, Brewer, and Paris. Several schools have been forced to move to remote learning temporarily because of the number of students forced to quarantine.

State agencies currently recommend universal mask-wearing within schools, and are offering a free "pooled testing" program that school officials say will allow more students to stay in school.