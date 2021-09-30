86% of in-person UMaine System students are fully vaccinated. The rest have until Oct. 15 to get a shot

With about two weeks to go until UMaine system students must be vaccinated against COVID-19, about 1,100 have yet to submit proof that they've received their shot.

The system is requiring that all students receive at least their first dose by October 15, or apply for an exemption for medical or religious reasons and get tested on a regular basis. Students can also be exempted if they learn fully remotely.

The system says so far, about 86% of in-person students and staff have verified their vaccination status — including 97% of residential students. But those that fail to meet the deadline would be withdrawn from fall courses on October 31, with no refund.

Officials say they are stepping up outreach to all students who aren't in compliance through online alerts, phone calls and text messages. The system says it also placed holds on "hundreds of student accounts," which won't allow them to register for new classes until they come into compliance.