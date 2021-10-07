113 schools in Maine have been identified as outbreak sites in the last month

113 schools in Maine have been identified as COVID-19 outbreak sites over the past month.

That's according to newly updated data from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. The agency is also reporting more than 2,900 COVID-19 cases within schools over the past 30 days. Schools in Brewer, Sanford and Lawrence have reported some of the highest case counts in the time period.

At the same time, more schools are enrolling in the state's regular "pooled testing" program, which officials say can help keep students in the classroom. 486 schools are currently enrolled, and nearly 39,000 students are participating each week.