© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

UNE pilots program to help older adults eat healthy meals, socialize and be physically active

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 25, 2021 at 9:11 AM EST

The University of New England is launching a pilot program to improve health and nutrition for older adults, thanks to a three-year, $900,000 federal grant.

Public health professor Dr. Michele Polacsek says the program builds off UNE's efforts to connect with older adults during the pandemic.

"Many of them had no one to eat a meal with for up to nine months and it was devastating for them and we heard lots of stories about this," she says. "And they were so grateful to receive even virtual educational programming."

With help from the Westbrook Housing Authority and the Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Polacsek says the program will create small groups for adults to eat together and learn about nutrition. Health students from UNE will also help participants with meal prep and online grocery shopping.

"We can create a model, doing this here in Maine, it's never been tried before, that we can then replicate all over the country," says Polacsek.

UNE plans to enroll about 200 adults in the pilot.

Health
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight