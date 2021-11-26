© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Portland center for autism and developmental disorders triples its capacity for all ages, including adults

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 26, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST

Maine Behavioral Healthcare says a new facility in Portland has tripled its capacity to help people with developmental disorders.

Dr. Matthew Siegel says at least 700 people, from toddlers to adults, can now get services at the Glickman Lauder Center of Excellence in Autism and Developmental Disorders. He says the center is unique because it brings multiple types of providers under one roof.

"We often find that you need a multidisciplinary team to effectively help the person or help the family," Siegel says.

The center also aims to help fill the gap in services for adults. When kids struggling with behavior and emotional issues transition to the adult support system, parents will often refer to it as "falling off the cliff," Siegel says.

"Their experience is they go from a fairly highly supported environment for children to what feels to them like a dearth of services for adults," he says.

The center will also conduct training and research. Siegel says it has helped Maine Behavioral Healthcare weather the shortage of health care workers, with about 30 people hired over the past few months, including specialists from out of state.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
