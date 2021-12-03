© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Walgreens says it's rescheduling cancelled booster appointments as quickly as possible

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM EST

Some Mainers are complaining on social media that Walgreens is cancelling appointments for COVID-19 booster shots. In response, the pharmacy chain says it's adjusting hours in some stores due to staffing needs and is working to reschedule appointments as quickly as possible.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah acknowledged the issue during a briefing Wednesday, which he said is the result of staffing and not a lack of supply. Shah says the CDC is working to bolster capacity at other sites to meet demand, including at the large-scale vaccination sites in Sanford and Auburn.

"And then finally working with other providers to offer more perhaps one-off days, large scale clinics, because we know the demand is out there," he said.

As of Wednesday, roughly 30% of those eligible in Maine had received a booster.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
