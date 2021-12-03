Walgreens says it's rescheduling cancelled booster appointments as quickly as possible

Some Mainers are complaining on social media that Walgreens is cancelling appointments for COVID-19 booster shots. In response, the pharmacy chain says it's adjusting hours in some stores due to staffing needs and is working to reschedule appointments as quickly as possible.

Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah acknowledged the issue during a briefing Wednesday, which he said is the result of staffing and not a lack of supply. Shah says the CDC is working to bolster capacity at other sites to meet demand, including at the large-scale vaccination sites in Sanford and Auburn.

"And then finally working with other providers to offer more perhaps one-off days, large scale clinics, because we know the demand is out there," he said.

As of Wednesday, roughly 30% of those eligible in Maine had received a booster.

