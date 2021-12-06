© 2021 Maine Public
header.jpg
Some Walgreens stores have unexpectedly changed their hours of operation, prompting a state board review

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published December 6, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST
Signs that calls attention to COVID-19 testing and vaccinations are posted outside a Walgreens location, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Worcester, Mass. As the U.S. recorded its first confirmed case of the omicron variant, doctors across the country are experiencing a more imminent crisis with a delta variant that is sending record numbers of people to the hospital in New England and the Midwest.

This week, the Maine Board of Pharmacy will review reports that 13 Walgreens locations around the state have deviated from usual operating hours.

Maine residents have been complaining on social media that the national pharmacy chain is cancelling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. A Walgreens spokesperson said last week some locations are adjusting hours due to staffing.

Maine law requires that pharmacies be open at least 40 hours per week, and to report deviations from its posted schedule that last longer than four hours. In addition, more than four deviations in a month triggers a review by the Board of Pharmacy.

During its meeting Thursday, the Board will also review waivers it issued to four Walgreens locations to operate with an emergency pharmacist in charge.

