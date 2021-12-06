Some Walgreens stores have unexpectedly changed their hours of operation, prompting a state board review

This week, the Maine Board of Pharmacy will review reports that 13 Walgreens locations around the state have deviated from usual operating hours.

Maine residents have been complaining on social media that the national pharmacy chain is cancelling COVID-19 vaccine appointments. A Walgreens spokesperson said last week some locations are adjusting hours due to staffing.

Maine law requires that pharmacies be open at least 40 hours per week, and to report deviations from its posted schedule that last longer than four hours. In addition, more than four deviations in a month triggers a review by the Board of Pharmacy.

During its meeting Thursday, the Board will also review waivers it issued to four Walgreens locations to operate with an emergency pharmacist in charge.