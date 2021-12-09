© 2021 Maine Public
Health

Federal ‘surge team’ coming to help Maine Medical Center with surge of COVID patients

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published December 9, 2021 at 6:14 PM EST
George HW Bush Falls
David Sharp
/
AP
This July 16, 2015 photo shows the Maine Medical Center Thursday, in Portland, Maine.

A team of 14 federal health care workers is coming to Maine to help Maine Medical Center as it handles a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved the state's request for a COVID-19 Surge Response Team.

The state says the physicians, nurses and paramedics could arrive by this weekend and will assist MMC staff through Dec. 23. The news comes a day after the Mills Administration announced it would activate the Maine National Guard to assist hospital staff amidst the current wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The state also requested a surge response team on behalf of Lewiston's Central Maine Medical Center. That request is still pending.

373 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine.

Robbie Feinberg
Robbie grew up in New Hampshire, but has since written stories for radio stations from Washington, D.C., to a fishing village in Alaska. Robbie graduated from the University of Maryland and got his start in public radio at the Transom Story Workshop in Woods Hole, Massachusetts. Before arriving at Maine Public Radio, he worked in the Midwest, where he covered everything from beer to migrant labor for public radio station WMUK in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
