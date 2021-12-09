Federal ‘surge team’ coming to help Maine Medical Center with surge of COVID patients

A team of 14 federal health care workers is coming to Maine to help Maine Medical Center as it handles a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Gov. Janet Mills announced on Thursday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved the state's request for a COVID-19 Surge Response Team.

The state says the physicians, nurses and paramedics could arrive by this weekend and will assist MMC staff through Dec. 23. The news comes a day after the Mills Administration announced it would activate the Maine National Guard to assist hospital staff amidst the current wave of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The state also requested a surge response team on behalf of Lewiston's Central Maine Medical Center. That request is still pending.

373 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Maine.