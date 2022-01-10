Seeking a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are some clinics in Maine

Northern Light Health is reopening its vaccine clinic on Union Street in Bangor Tuesday for primary COVID-19 series shots and boosters.

Registration is required. The clinic administered over 1,000 vaccinations during the holiday season.

Northern Light will continue to run its walk-in vaccine clinic at the former Pier 1 at the Maine Mall in South Portland this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

MaineHealth's pop-up vaccine clinic on Free Street in Portland will also be open this week, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Appointments are required.