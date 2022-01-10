© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Seeking a COVID-19 vaccine? Here are some clinics in Maine

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST
Pam Hetherly
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Pam Hetherly fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Northern Light Health is reopening its vaccine clinic on Union Street in Bangor Tuesday for primary COVID-19 series shots and boosters.

Registration is required. The clinic administered over 1,000 vaccinations during the holiday season.

Northern Light will continue to run its walk-in vaccine clinic at the former Pier 1 at the Maine Mall in South Portland this week from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

MaineHealth's pop-up vaccine clinic on Free Street in Portland will also be open this week, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday, noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Appointments are required.

Tags

Healthcoronavirus
Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight