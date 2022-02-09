© 2022 Maine Public
header.jpg
Health

Several states are lifting mask mandates, but Dr. Shah still recommends wearing one indoors

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST
Virus Outbreak Maine
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Nick Trapasso and his longtime friend Pauline Smith, both of Vassalboro, Maine, wait to receive a vaccination at a COVID-19 clinic at the Augusta Armory, Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Augusta, Maine.

Several states are lifting mask mandates as COVID-19 hospitalizations decline. Maine doesn't have a statewide mask mandate, but the state CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah said his agency still recommends wearing masks in public settings indoors, which is in line with federal CDC recommendations.

"That folks who live in counties where the transmission rates are high or substantial should wear masks in indoor public settings," Shah said. "That's 99.9% of the US right now, including all of Maine's 16 counties."

Masks requirements in schools are decided at the district-level. Shah said the state CDC meets with superintendents weekly to discuss how public health measures are working.

