Health

Maine CDC still recommends masks in schools even as some districts stop requiring them

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published March 1, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
Maine schools COVID-19
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Social studies teacher Logan Landry looks over the shoulder of seventh grader Simone Moore as she works on a project while seated next to a cutout of Elvis Presley at the Bruce M. Whittier Middle School, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, in Poland, Maine.

The director of the Maine CDC says the agency still recommends that masks be worn in schools.

Several school districts have already lifted their own requirements for masks. But Dr. Nirav Shah says he's looking for continued stability in this phase of the pandemic, especially following February break when students may have traveled and been exposed to COVID-19.

"When it comes to things like masking and social distancing, throughout the pandemic, what I fear is we've been a bit too late to recommend them as a country and a bit too hasty to move away from them."

Shah says the Maine CDC will evaluate data in the coming weeks around school outbreaks, absenteeism, and wastewater sampling before lifting mask recommendations.

Patty Wight
Patty is a graduate of the University of Vermont and a multiple award-winning reporter for Maine Public Radio. Her specialty is health coverage: from policy stories to patient stories, physical health to mental health and anything in between. Patty joined Maine Public Radio in 2012 after producing stories as a freelancer for NPR programs such as Morning Edition and All Things Considered. She got hooked on radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine, and hasn’t looked back ever since.
See stories by Patty Wight