Maine Medical Center drops Anthem as in-network insurer

Starting next year, Mainers with health insurance through Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield will no longer be part of Maine Medical Center’s network.

Officials with MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Med, say Anthem has disputed claims dating back three years, creating a backlog that's swelled to $70 million in unpaid claims.

As a result, beginning in Jan. 2023, Maine Medical Center will no longer participate in Anthem's network.

That means any nonemergency care that patients covered under Anthem receive at Maine Medical Center will be out of network, which costs more than in-network care.

MaineHealth officials say they will do whatever they can to help patients with the transition over the next nine months.

Other hospitals have also complained about issues with Anthem. The Maine Hospital Association surveyed hospitals in December and says at the time, Anthem owed $350 million in outstanding claims. The Maine Bureau of Insurance is currently conducting a review of the company.

Anthem has said previously that billing problems are due to new data systems and it's dedicated a team to specifically help Maine providers resolve billing issues.

This story will be updated.

