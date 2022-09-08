Updated COVID booster shots are now available in Maine

New, updated COVID booster shots that target the omicron variant are now available in Maine.

The York County Emergency Management Agency says on social media that its walk-in clinic in Sanford is fully stocked with the boosters. They're open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

A spokesperson for MaineHealth says it has limited appointments this week but will have broad distribution next week.

Northern Light Health says it will begin scheduling appointments at its pharmacy locations next week and at healthcare practices starting Sept. 19.

CVS and Walgreens are also scheduling appointments.

Individuals 12 and up can get the Pfizer booster. Adults 18 and older can get Moderna. To be eligible, it must be at least two months since you received the initial vaccination series or booster.

