UNE breaks ground on new health sciences center in Portland

The University of New England broke ground Tuesday on a new medical education building on its Portland campus.

The Harold and Bibby Alfond Center for Health Sciences will become home to UNE's College of Osteopathic Medicine, which is now based in Biddeford.

School officials say that consolidating all of UNE’S health education programs onto one campus will provide a better education for students that will translate into better health outcomes for patients.

President James Herbert says the new facility will also allow UNE, which has the only medical school in Maine, to admit more students.

The $93 million dollar project is expected to be completed in the summer of 2024. UNE's Biddeford campus will use the space vacated by the medical program to expand other academic offerings.