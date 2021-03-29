-
The University of New England says that three undergraduate students have tested positive for COVID-19, and another 22 are in quarantine. The school…
There are still no reported cases of the new coronavirus in Maine, but both the University of Maine system and Bowdoin College announced Wednesday that…
The first black woman in U.S. history to win a major party gubernatorial nomination spoke Wednesday in Portland at the University of New England’s annual…
Medical students at the University of New England will get training in how to treat opioid use disorders. UNE education coordinator Jenifer Van Deusen…
When a person goes to the hospital after being sexually assaulted, they require special care. Not only to treat their physical injuries, but to collect…
The University of New England has announced that it will freeze employee salaries in the coming school year. School officials say the freeze is intended…
PORTLAND, Maine - A Maine university has signed an agreement with a pair of Icelandic schools about collaborating on a new degree program in ocean food…
BIDDEFORD, Maine - A university in southern Maine is the newest member of a network of institutions called the University of the Arctic that seeks to…
The University of New England has launched a new institute dedicated to study of the North Atlantic and the Arctic. Officials announced Monday that the…
The University of New England has announced its new president: Dr. James Herbert, executive vice provost at Drexel University in Philadelphia, will…