UNE unveils new Portland location for state's only medical school

The University of New England unveiled a new 110,000 square foot building for the state's only medical school today Tuesday.

Speakers at Tuesday's ribbon cutting at the Harold and Bibby Alfond Center for Health Services in Portland said the new building will boost medical care in Maine at a time when rural hospitals are struggling.

Regen Gallagher, UNE Board of Trustees Chair and Chief Medical Officer at Cary Medical Center in Caribou, said she sees the impact of UNE's medical school daily.

"I know how hard it is for Mainers to find a primary care physician or a doctor in a specialty area when they need care. Every year, UNE sends medical students and students from other health professions to Cary and other clinical sites in rural areas, around the state," Gallagher said.

Gallagher said 40% of graduates practicing in Maine serve rural or underserved communities.

Madi Smith / Maine Public Ribbon cutting at The Harold and Bibby Alfond Center for Health Services on The University of New England's Portland campus on June 3, 2025.

The move from Biddeford to Portland merges medical school and other health students on the same campus and is expected to increase enrollment 21%.

Gallagher said the school's model encourages students to work in rural areas.

"Through clinical rotations and experiential learning opportunities, UNE intentionally exposes its students to rural healthcare throughout their time here so that students can experience how fulfilling a career serving an underserved community can be," Gallagher said.

The building was funded in part by a $30 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation, the largest in UNE's history.