Sale of Rumford dental center averts closure

Community Dental says plans to close its clinic in Rumford have been averted after reaching a sale agreement with Bangor Children's Dentistry.

The nonprofit previously announced it would close the clinic at the end of November because it was unable to fill a dentist position.

The board president of Community Dental, Kathleen O'Donnell, says in a press release that the sale to Bangor Children's Dentistry will preserve much needed access for kids under 12, especially those covered by MaineCare.

Several staff will also join the new practice, which will be called Rumford Children’s Dentistry.