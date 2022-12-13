Bangor hospital to close acute inpatient rehab program

At the end of this year, Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center is closing its inpatient acute rehabilitation program.

The program treats patients with traumatic injuries, debilitating disease, and those recovering from certain types of surgery.

A spokesperson says that the change will help the Bangor hospital meet the greatest needs of the community with available resources.

According to the hospital, fewer than 50 employees will be affected, and efforts will be made to ensure placement in other openings across the Northern Light system.

