Dr. Nirav Shah leaving Maine role to become second-in-command at US CDC

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published January 12, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
This story will be updated.

Maine CDC director Nirav Shah is leaving his post in March to take a top position with the U.S. CDC.

The Mills Administration announced Thursday that Dr. Shah has been appointed principal deputy director, second in leadership to U.S. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky.

In a written statement, Gov. Janet Mills called Shah a trusted advisor to her and to the people of Maine during one of the greatest public health crises of our time.

She said, "I strongly believe that Maine’s nation-leading success in confronting the pandemic is due in large part to Dr. Shah’s leadership, and there is no doubt in my mind that he saved the lives of many Maine people."

Deputy Director Nancy Beardsley will serve as acting director of the Maine CDC while the Mills Administration conducts a national search for Shah's replacement.

