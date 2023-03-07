Maine prepares for lapse of pandemic-era Medicaid eligibility safety net

This story will be updated.

A federal requirement that prevented people from losing eligibility for Medicaid during the pandemic will expire in April. Maine's Department of Health and Human Services says it will then begin a monthslong process to determine who is still eligible for MaineCare, the state version of Medicaid.

Even though the state estimates between 65,000 and 95,000 Mainers may lose eligibility, DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the vast majority will likely be able to get coverage elsewhere, either through employers or the Maine health insurance marketplace.

"We're trying to make sure that we try to figure out what do we think might be the estimate of uninsured people from this unwinding or end of the continuous coverage period, and then try to minimize it," she says.

Lambrew says the state will automatically send applications for those are no longer eligible for MaineCare to CoverME.gov, the home of the health insurance marketplace. She says many people will likely qualify for generous tax credits to purchase health insurance.

