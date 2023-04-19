State opens special health care enrollment period for Mainers who lost benefits when pandemic ended

Mainers who are no longer eligible for MaineCare after the COVID-19 pandemic will be able to apply for plans on the state's health insurance marketplace through next summer.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced on Wednesday that it has launched a special enrollment period for those who may lose MaineCare coverage in the months ahead.

The federal government suspended Medicaid requirements in March 2020 to ensure that people wouldn't lose health insurance amid the pandemic. But that suspension ended on March 31, as the pandemic emergency comes to an end.

DHHS says that it will begin reviewing MaineCare eligibility, and those ruled ineligible will automatically have their information transferred to Maine's health insurance marketplace.

According to national estimates, about 90% of those determined ineligible for MaineCare can receive coverage through the marketplace or other sources.

Mainers can apply to the marketplace at CoverME.gov.