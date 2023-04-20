Northern Light Health ends universal masking policy

Northern Light Health is loosening its COVID-19 precautions as cases and hospitalizations decline.

The health system announced today that it is ending its universal masking policy across its medical facilities statewide. The system says that masks will still be required in certain areas, such as cancer care centers.

Masks will also be required if people have symptoms of a respiratory illness or have been recently exposed to COVID.

According to the Maine CDC, 75 people across the state are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. That's the lowest level since August of 2021.