MaineHealth will drop its mask requirement beginning May 1

MaineHealth is lifting its mask requirement at all facilities as of this coming Monday, May 1.

The system says the change reflects evolving epidemiological trends. Masks will still be available for anyone who chooses to wear them, and patients can ask providers to wear masks when meeting face to face.

MaineHealth says masks will be required under certain circumstances, such as interactions with patients who have COVID.

The health system's announcement comes one week after Northern Light Health announced it was ending its universal masking policy.

