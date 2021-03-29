-
MaineHealth, the parent company of Maine Medical Center, is forming a new center dedicated to improving acute care in rural areas.The new Center of…
-
Maine health care providers are getting $145 million from the federal government as they focus on pandemic response, while many of their usual revenue…
-
As the number of cases of COVID-19 in Maine climbs, and the need for testing increases, some health care providers say the state does not have enough…
-
Maine now has two presumptive positive cases of the illness caused by the new coronavirus. A third preliminary positive case is still being examined. The…
-
Local, county and state officials from the greater Portland area met Wednesday to strategize and coordinate preparations for any possible outbreak of the…
-
Maine's new Death with Dignity law went into effect last fall, but some hospitals have delayed participation in the system it created. Now some Maine…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Research by the Maine Medical Center has found that many patients considered at high risk for opioid overdose were not prescribed an…
-
The state's largest healthcare organization, MaineHealth, is launching a national search for two new leaders. The nonprofit announced Wednesday that CEO…
-
A Maine-developed program aimed at preventing falls is now being used across the country. In testimony Wednesday before the Senate Aging Committee, Peggy…
-
The largest private employer in Maine plans to add paid parental leave to its list of benefits for employees.The Portland Press Herald reports MaineHealth…