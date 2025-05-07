Bangor Studio/Membership Department
MaineHealth Institute for Research worries about potential federal grant spending limitations

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 7, 2025 at 5:45 PM EDT

Officials at the MaineHealth Institute for Research say they're concerned about the Trump Administration's requirement that no more than 15% of federal research grants be used for indirect costs, such as utilities or staffing.

Jessica Chertow, Vice President for Research at the institute, said such limits would significantly impact operations.

"Right now I can tell you we pay almost a million dollars in utilities just to keep the lights on and the natural gas coming in," Chertow said.

The institute's research ranges from clinical trials to studying vector-borne diseases.

Chertow said an effort is underway to re-establish a federally-funded program cut by the Trump administration that supported research for young scientists.

The indirect cost limits, meanwhile, are being challenged in court.
