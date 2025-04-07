Bangor Studio/Membership Department
MaineHealth Institute for Research grant funding cut due to previous research on vaccine hesitancy

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 7, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT
FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021 file photo, a pharmacy technician loads a syringe with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site at the Portland Expo in Portland, Maine. On Friday, March 7 The Associated Press reported on stories circulating online incorrectly asserting that Pfizer admitted in its COVID-19 clinical trial protocol document that vaccinated people can “shed” the vaccine, emitting materials that can spread to unvaccinated people by inhalation or skin contact.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
Scientists at the MaineHealth Institute for Research said the Trump administration has cut $250,000 in annual grant funding because of previous research on vaccine hesitancy.

Dr. Cliff Rosen, senior scientist at the Institute, said the funding — which was supposed to continue for two more years — supported building research infrastructure in Maine.

"I would ask them to tell us why this vaccine hesitancy, during the time of the pandemic, has anything to do with us training young scientists in fields that are relevant for our state," he said.

Rosen said the cuts have terminated several projects, including research into the health effects of wood smoke and the use of cell phones to help detect heart issues.
Patty Wight
