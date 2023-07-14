© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Maine Public's website radio streams are not working for Firefox users at this time. To listen to our streams, please use another web browser, the Maine Public app, or the NPR One app.
Health

Nurses, clinicians demand removal of MaineHealth Care at Home management team

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published July 14, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT
More than 70 members of the MaineHealth Care at Home team have sent a petition of no confidence in its leadership after six members of the pediatric team were suspended, and two were terminated.
Caty DuDevoir
/
Maine Public
More than 70 members of the MaineHealth Care at Home team have sent a petition of no confidence in its leadership after six members of the pediatric team were suspended, and two were terminated.

More than 70 members of the MaineHealth Care at Home team have sent a petition of no confidence in its leadership after six members of the pediatric team were suspended, and two were terminated. The National Nurses United union says the suspensions followed a claim of alleged neglect of a patient that was investigated and found to have no merit. Morgan Starkweather, a pediatric occupational therapist, got her job back but says the relationship with managers at MaineHealth Care at Home has been severed and they should be removed.

"We are standing here today to have two nurses reinstated and made whole. I also think it's really important to advocate for the patients and their families who missed care because of this incident and were not contacted appropriately as one would expect," Starkweather said.

The two nurses who were terminated say they will pursue arbitration to settle their cases. MaineHealth released a statement saying, “The no-confidence petition directed at MaineHealth Care at Home by National Nurses United comes amid an ongoing disciplinary proceeding involving individuals it represents."

Tags
Health MaineHealth
Carol Bousquet
cbousquet@mainepublic.org
See stories by Carol Bousquet