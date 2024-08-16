MaineHealth launching new ambulance transport service

MaineHealth has launched a new ambulance service aimed at reducing delays in transporting patients between its facilities.

Mike Senecal, Senior Director of MaineHealth's Emergency Medical Services, said the new system will also alleviate strain on local EMS services, which have historically provided transport services.

"But now with their staffing challenges and demands in the community have risen, EMS calls have increased, they're needed in their local communities," he said.

Senecal said so far, MaineHealth has purchased 14 ambulances and hired more than 70 people to support the service. He said it currently moves 10,000 patients a year, and the goal is to be able to move 16,000.