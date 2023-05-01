© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Health

Maine lawmakers consider bills aimed at protecting and expanding abortion access

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published May 1, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT
A long line of visitors waits to go through security at the Maine State House on Monday, May 1, 2023 when lawmakers heard testimony on several bills related to abortion access.

At the state house Monday, lawmakers are hearing public input on half a dozen bills aimed at protecting and expanding access to abortion.

The Health Coverage, Insurance, and Financial Services Committee is considering three bills — including one that would require insurance plans to eliminate any cost-sharing for abortions. Many who testified in support said that insurance coverage is often inadequate. Mindy Woerter of Durham told lawmakers that she was hit with a high bill from her federal insurance seven years ago when she needed an abortion because of a lethal fetal abnormality,

"Unless I was actively dying, my insurance wouldn't provide abortion coverage," Woerter told the committee. "The bill was over $6,000. It's hard to describe how dehumanizing it is to be told my life held such little value."

Opponents questioned why cost-sharing should be eliminated for abortions when many other health care treatments have co-pays, including cancer, diabetes, and heart disease. Karen Vachon is an insurance agent and former Republican lawmaker.

"Does it seem fair that coverage for an elected abortion is far better than any other medical condition? I'm really struggling to see the equity in this proposed legislation."

Other proposals lawmakers are considering include a bill that would protect abortion providers from malpractice complaints if they provide care for patients who travel to Maine.

On Friday, lawmakers will hold public hearings on several bills that seek to restrict access to abortion.

Health abortion
