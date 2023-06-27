Bill allowing transgender minors to receive gender-affirming care moves ahead in Maine Legislature

A bill that could allow transgender minors to begin hormone therapy without a parent's permission has received initial approval in the Legislature.

The bill would allow a doctor to prescribe non-surgical interventions, such as hormone blocking medication, to 16 and 17-year-olds who have been diagnosed with what's known as "gender dysphoria." And that treatment could happen without parental consent if the minor says their parent or guardian has refused to go along with the request and a health care professional determines that the young person is being harmed by not receiving treatment for gender dysphoria.

Supporters say the bill is necessary to protect young, transgender individuals who are at significant risk of anxiety, depression and self-harm because of the physical changes they are undergoing. But opponents, like Republican Sen. Lisa Keim of Dixfield, say the bill would do more harm by cutting off parents from medical decisions that could have long-term consequences on their children.

"Minors can't get tattoos in the state of Maine and we require parents to consent to piercings. And yet we would allow someone to change their gender permanently without their parents' consent? In what world does this make sense?"

But several senators pointed out that the bill only allows non-surgical interventions such as medications whose effects only last as long as the drug is taken. The bill was given initial approval in the Senate on a 20-14 vote and in the House on a vote of 73-60.