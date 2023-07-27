© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
WCBB is currently under construction. Estimated timing: July 10 to July 31. Click here to learn more!
Health

The Mills administration announces a new head of the Maine CDC

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
Dr. Puthiery Va will be the next director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, starting August 28, 2023.
Maine CDC
Dr. Puthiery Va will be the next director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, starting August 28, 2023.

The administration of Gov. Janet Mills has announced the new director of the state Center for Disease Control.

Dr. Puthiery Va is currently the director of the Division of Public Health for the Indian Health Service Navajo area in Chinle, Arizona. She has also worked as a disease investigator at the U.S. CDC.

State officials say her experience will help strengthen public health infrastructure in Maine.

Va received her medical degree from the University of New England. In a written statement she said she's honored to become the next director of the Maine CDC and will focus on strengthening community-based services.

She'll officially take the post on Aug. 28th.

She replaces Dr. Nirav Shah, who left the agency early this year for a post at the U.S. CDC.

Tags
Health Maine CDC
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight