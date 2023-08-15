Amid national increase in suicide deaths, Maine sees decline

Preliminary data show that the number of suicide deaths in the United States rose to hit an all time high last year, with 49,500 deaths. But in Maine, that number declined.

Jamie Bourque, associate director of disease prevention at the Maine CDC, says the state recorded 251 suicide deaths last year, compared with 277 the year prior.

"The rate of suicide deaths has actually been relatively stable," she says. "We did see lows for our rates in 2020 and 2022. Our preliminary rate for 2022 is 18.1 per 100,000. And that's down from 20.2 in 2021."

Though rates have been relatively stable in recent years, they've been climbing over the past two decades. In 2005, the suicide death rate was roughly 12 per 100,000 people.

Bourque notes that suicide deaths among Maine youth ages 10-24 have declined since peaking in 2018, but it remains the second leading cause of death for that age group.

"Negative self thoughts can really impact anyone. We do see youth in particular as an area of concern for us," she says. "So we do have resources specifically for youth as well as for LGBTQ youth."

She says it's unclear why numbers are decreasing, but the state has made a concerted effort to share information and resources for individuals who need help.

The agency recently launched the website filteroutthenoise.com, which offers resources and links to crisis phone lines, text and online chat services. The Maine Crisis Line is 1-888-568-1112.

