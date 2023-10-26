3 shooting victims are in critical condition, 5 are stable at Lewiston hospital

Officials at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston say they're currently caring for eight patients wounded in the mass shooting Wednesday night.

Chief medical officer John Alexander said Thursday afternoon that five patients are stable, and three are in critical condition.

In the immediate aftermath of the shootings, Alexander says the hospital took in 14 patients within 45 minutes

"We had approximately 50 providers, nurses, respiratory therapists, working tirelessly on the patients we were seeing here," he said. "At one point, we had seven patients in our OR's."

He says the severity of the injuries are unprecedented for the hospital. Three patients died. One was transferred to Maine Medical Center and has since been discharged. Another was transferred St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.

Alexander declined to release information about the ages of patients.