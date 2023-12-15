Bangor detox center celebrates completion

Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is opening a new detox center in Bangor.

CEO Lisa Sockabasin says the Center for Wabanaki Healing and Recovery is the culmination of the organization's work to support indigenous people in Maine.

"Our jobs are to serve, our hope is to heal," she said. "And we take that pretty seriously here at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness."

The center has a capacity of six beds, with plans to expand to ten. Patients can be referred by other providers, or can call directly.

Gordon Smith is the state director of opioid response. He says the center is just one part of a statewide effort to address substance abuse.

"This is an important facility, I can't overstate that," Smith said. "It is one piece, one more step in building a system."