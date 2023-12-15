© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Bangor detox center celebrates completion

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published December 15, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST
Theresa Cochran, senior director for the Center for Wabanaki Healing and Recovery, and Lauren Waycott, director of Detox and MAT Programs at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness, cut a ribbon to celebrate the opening of the detox center in Bangor.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness is opening a new detox center in Bangor.

CEO Lisa Sockabasin says the Center for Wabanaki Healing and Recovery is the culmination of the organization's work to support indigenous people in Maine.

"Our jobs are to serve, our hope is to heal," she said. "And we take that pretty seriously here at Wabanaki Public Health and Wellness."

The center has a capacity of six beds, with plans to expand to ten. Patients can be referred by other providers, or can call directly.

Gordon Smith is the state director of opioid response. He says the center is just one part of a statewide effort to address substance abuse.

"This is an important facility, I can't overstate that," Smith said. "It is one piece, one more step in building a system."
Health Wabanaki Health and Wellness
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
