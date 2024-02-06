© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Mills administration and hospitals reach agreement on new MaineCare reimbursement rates

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published February 6, 2024 at 5:39 PM EST
A file photo of St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.
Bangor Daily News
A file photo of St. Joseph Hospital in Bangor.

Maine's Department of Health and Human Services and the Maine Hospital Association have reached an agreement to reform reimbursement rates for MaineCare, which provides insurance for 400,000 low-income individuals.

They say that hospitals would receive see the same or higher rates under the proposal, by being more aligned with Medicare rates.

If approved, the groups say it would devote an additional $90 million in federal and state funding to hospitals.

The new reimbursements will be included in the upcoming supplemental budget proposal.
Patty Wight
