St. Mary's in Lewiston announces closure of oncology practice

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published April 15, 2024 at 4:14 PM EDT
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.
Josh Keefe
/
BDN
St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Lewiston is pictured Oct. 3, 2019.

St. Mary's Health System in Lewiston is closing its cancer practice as of July 1, 2024.

A spokesperson for Covenant Health, St. Mary's parent company, said that the hospital is ending a joint venture with MaineHealth to provide oncology care and that those providers will relocate to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.

St. Mary's said it doesn't anticipate other changes to services under its joint venture with MaineHealth, and it will help current oncology patients transition to other providers.
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
