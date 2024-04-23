Hannahford warns of possible contamination in some ground beef

Hannaford is urging Maine customers to check ground beef purchased at its stores after the federal government issued a public health alert for possible E. Coli contamination.

The potential contamination is focused on 80 and 85% lean ground beef in both the small and family packs, purchased between April 4-16.

A full list of affected stores can be found on the Hannahford website.

Customers can bring the product or its packaging to the store for a full refund.