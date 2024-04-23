© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Hannahford warns of possible contamination in some ground beef

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published April 23, 2024 at 6:01 PM EDT
A Hannaford Bros. Co. store in Augusta, Maine.
Joel Page
/
AP
A Hannaford Bros. Co. store in Augusta, Maine.

Hannaford is urging Maine customers to check ground beef purchased at its stores after the federal government issued a public health alert for possible E. Coli contamination.

The potential contamination is focused on 80 and 85% lean ground beef in both the small and family packs, purchased between April 4-16.

A full list of affected stores can be found on the Hannahford website.

Customers can bring the product or its packaging to the store for a full refund.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
