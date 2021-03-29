-
Several environmental groups are urging Hannaford to allow customers to use reusable bags.Earlier this month, the Mills Administration updated its…
-
Hannaford is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers across New England and New York to keep up with increased demand caused by COVID-19.That comes on…
-
The Hannaford Supermarket chain says it is taking several new steps to protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19, including the…
-
In response to Gov. Janet Mills' new directives for retail stores across the state to limit the spread of COVID-19, supermarkets, pharmacies and other…
-
Hannaford Supermarkets says it is joining with hunger relief organizations in Maine and other states in the Northeast to establish 90 school food…
-
Hannaford has recalled all white American cheese featuring the store’s brand that was sold from its delis over the past month, warning that it may contain…
-
The company that owns Hannaford and several other major grocery chains in the United States says it is phasing out certain harmful chemicals in the…
-
The parent company of Hannaford has received a failing grade from a report that evaluates retailers’ policies on toxic chemicals.Patrick MacRoy of the the…
-
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine - A warehouse fire that destroyed a tractor trailer has caused a shortage of produce for a Maine supermarket chain. The Portland…
-
Fruit and vegetable displays in most supermarkets contain produce that’s well-shaped and uniform in color without any scars or other blemishes. That…