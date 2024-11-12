Hannaford website and to-go system down due to cybersecurity issue

Hannaford Supermarkets are still dealing with network issues affecting their pharmacy, payment processing systems, and online services after they were first discovered last Thursday.

Hannaford's parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, has stated that these problems are caused by a cybersecurity issue within its U.S. network.

After learning of this issue, Hannaford took some of its systems offline to protect them including their website and To-go systems which remain offline.

Ericka Dodge Katz, director of external communications at Hannaford, said in-person shopping is operating normally, with most locations accepting electronic payments. She also advises customers who need to fill their prescriptions to visit their pharmacy in-person.

Hannaford has yet to provide a timeline for the issue to be resolved.

