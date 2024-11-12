© 2024 Maine Public

Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

Hannaford website and to-go system down due to cybersecurity issue

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 12, 2024 at 5:01 PM EST
A Hannaford Bros. Co. store in Augusta, Maine.
Joel Page
/
AP
A Hannaford Bros. Co. store in Augusta, Maine.

Hannaford Supermarkets are still dealing with network issues affecting their pharmacy, payment processing systems, and online services after they were first discovered last Thursday.

Hannaford's parent company, Ahold Delhaize USA, has stated that these problems are caused by a cybersecurity issue within its U.S. network.

After learning of this issue, Hannaford took some of its systems offline to protect them including their website and To-go systems which remain offline.

Ericka Dodge Katz, director of external communications at Hannaford, said in-person shopping is operating normally, with most locations accepting electronic payments. She also advises customers who need to fill their prescriptions to visit their pharmacy in-person.

Hannaford has yet to provide a timeline for the issue to be resolved.
Tags
Business and Economy HannafordHannaford Supermarkets
Madi Smith
See stories by Madi Smith