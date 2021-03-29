-
The supermarket chain Hannaford says it's once again allowing customers to bring reusable bags. Earlier this week, several environmental organizations…
Several environmental groups are urging Hannaford to allow customers to use reusable bags.Earlier this month, the Mills Administration updated its…
Hannaford is planning to hire more than 2,000 workers across New England and New York to keep up with increased demand caused by COVID-19.That comes on…
The Hannaford Supermarket chain says it is taking several new steps to protect customers and employees from the spread of COVID-19, including the…
In response to Gov. Janet Mills' new directives for retail stores across the state to limit the spread of COVID-19, supermarkets, pharmacies and other…
Hannaford Supermarkets says it is joining with hunger relief organizations in Maine and other states in the Northeast to establish 90 school food…
The company that owns Hannaford and several other major grocery chains in the United States says it is phasing out certain harmful chemicals in the…
Two large Maine companies are included in a national list that ranks how well they promote equality for LGBTQ workers and their families.Both Hannaford…
More than 70 union members have gathered for a 24 hour strike outside the South Portland Distribution Center.They’re demanding that Delhaize America…
PORTLAND, Maine - A food workers union and the owner of a distributor in Maine say they will meet to try to avert a strike that was authorized by union…