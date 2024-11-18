Hannaford website back online after week-long outage

The Hannaford Supermarkets website and app are back online after a week-long outage.

Customers can now place Hannaford to-go and delivery orders as slots become available, the grocery chain said.

The supermarket's parent company, Ahold Delhaize, had said that the outage was due to a cybersecurity issue within its U.S. network, and that systems were temporarily taken offline to protect them.

No additional details about the cybersecurity incident have been provided.